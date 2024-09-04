Update voter list, house-to-house survey to rectify errors: GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Amrapali Kata emphasized the importance of cooperation in updating the voter list, noting that individuals who turn 18 on or before January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 are eligible to register. She urged eligible citizens to ensure their registration before the deadline.

The GHMC commissioner addressed representatives from various political parties during a special summary revision meeting at the GHMC headquarters on Wednesday, September 4.

She further outlined the detailed schedule for the Special Summary Revision-2025 process. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are tasked with conducting a house-to-house survey until October 18 to correct errors, rationalise polling stations, and adjust polling station boundaries.

The process includes the preparation and completion of Forms 1-8 for comprehensive draft rolls, voter registration, and additions from October 19 to 28. The voter list will be published from October 29 to November 28, with claims and objections being settled by December 24. The final voter list is set to be published on January 6.

During the meeting, representatives from BRS, AIMIM, BSP, BJP, CPM, and Congress participated in discussions to review and refine the voter list.

GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata highlighted that the active involvement of party representatives is crucial in preparing an error-free voter list and ensuring a smooth electoral process.