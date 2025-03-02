UP’s Gorakhpur mosque committee razes two floors after ultimatum

This followed the expiration of a 15-day GDA ultimatum warning of forced demolition if compliance was not met.

The management committee of a mosque near Ghosh Company Chauraha began demolishing its top two floors on Saturday, March 1, following the Gorakhpur Development Authority’s (GDA) claim of unauthorized construction.

The mosque committee employed 15 labourers and bulldozers.

This followed the expiration of a 15-day GDA ultimatum warning of forced demolition if compliance was not met. The GDA cited the lack of an approved construction plan as the reason for its directive.

Mosque committee head Shoeb Ahmad has contested the GDA’s claim.

“This mosque was built with the consent of the municipal board after the original structure was removed in January 2024. The land was allotted to us, yet the GDA is now terming it illegal,” he said.

Ahmad said the mosque is on a 520 sq ft plot legally designated for religious purposes.

However, the GDA maintains that construction regulations were violated.

GDA Vice Chairman Anand Vardhan said, “The issue is not about the land ownership but unauthorised construction. Without an approved map, notices and actions are inevitable.”

