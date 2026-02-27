US asks embassy staff to leave Israel amid rising security concerns

Jerusalem: The United States Department of State has authorised the departure of non-emergency government personnel and their family members from its mission in Israel, citing growing security risks and heightened regional tensions.

In an updated travel advisory issued on Friday, February 27, the US Embassy in Jerusalem said the move was taken in response to the deteriorating security environment. The embassy also warned that further restrictions could be imposed on staff movements without prior notice.

The embassy added that employees and their families may be barred from travelling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem and the West Bank depending on security developments.

It also advised American citizens to reconsider travel to Israel and the West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest, and urged those currently in the country to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available.

Tensions with Iran

The move comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to intensify. United States (US) President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible military action against Iran, while diplomatic efforts aimed at averting conflict remain fragile.

Iran said on Friday that the US would need to ease what it described as “excessive demands” to reach an agreement. The talks, mediated by Oman, are focused on Iran’s nuclear programme, though Washington is also seeking restrictions on its missile capabilities and regional influence.

The US has significantly strengthened its military presence in the Middle East in recent weeks. According to media reports, more than a dozen warships are currently deployed, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with several destroyers and other combat vessels.

International travel warnings

Several countries have issued updated advisories in response to the deteriorating security situation. Canada has urged its citizens to leave Iran, warning that flight options could become limited. Australia has advised the dependants of its diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to depart, while offering voluntary departures for families stationed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Qatar.

Other nations, including Finland, Serbia, Poland, Sweden, India, Germany, Brazil, Singapore and Cyprus, have also cautioned their citizens in recent months to avoid travel to the region.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier is heading towards the Israeli coast after completing a port stop in Crete. The report said the deployment, along with the arrival of several US refuelling aircraft in Israel, reflects a broader military build-up amid concerns over a potential strike on Iran.