Violence against minorities: US calls for respecting human rights in Bangladesh

Washington: The United States on Tuesday called for respect for fundamental freedoms including religious and basic human rights in Bangladesh amid attacks on minorities.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

“We are consistent with every government in which we have a relationship with. We are clear that there needs to be the respect of fundamental freedoms,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

Also Read Security beefed up at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

“Governments need to respect the rule of law, they need to respect basic human rights as part of that. That’s something we’ll continue to emphasise,” Patel said.

There needs to be respect for religious freedom and basic human rights. Any kind of protests should be and need to be peaceful, he said.

“We continue to stress and emphasise that even those who are in detention need to be afforded appropriate representation and need to be treated with basic fundamental freedoms and human rights,” Patel said in response to a question.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.