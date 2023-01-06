US Consulate in Hyderabad asks applicants to visit new visa center

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General on Thursday informed all applicants visiting Hyderabad Visa Application Center on or after January 8 to visit the new center at Madhapur.

All applicants visiting the Hyderabad center for their scheduled appointments, document submission, and passport collection are requested to visit the new center at Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur.

Asia’s largest US Consulate in Hyderabad

Soon, Asia’s largest US consulate is set to open in the Financial District of Hyderabad. The office which is spread across 12.2 acres will have 54 visa processing windows.

Earlier, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson not only shared glimpses of the new office but also confirmed that the aim is to settle in the new office by the first half of 2023.

And I can confirm that it's truly a beautiful building! We're excited for the move and we aim to be all settled in by the first half of 2023. https://t.co/u74NfKyTzo — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) November 28, 2022

Apart from 54 visa processing windows, the consulate office will have many new features. For the new office which is constructed on a 12.2-acre site, the US has invested $297 million.

First US diplomatic office in India after 1947

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad which was established in 2009 is the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947.

Currently, it is located in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Begumpet.

The Hyderabad Consular District covers three states. They are as follows:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Odisha

US student visa applicants in Hyderabad struggle for slot

Despite the US making efforts to reduce the appointment wait time, US student visa applicants are struggling to get slots at US Consulate in Hyderabad.

Students, especially, those who are waiting to join US universities in January intake are desperately waiting for slots.

On the other hand, though, the appointment wait time for visitor visas dropped significantly when compared to the wait time in November, it is still too high.