US: Harris campaign launches USD 50 mn advertisement blitz

Washington: Ahead of the Democratic National Convention next month, the Harris campaign on Tuesday announced the launch of an advertisement blitz, reminding voters of who she is: a fighter who has never been afraid to take on the powerful and special interests on behalf of the American people.

The Democratic Party will hold its national convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22 and is set to nominate US Vice President Harris as its candidate for the November 5 presidential election to compete against former president Donald Trump, a Republican.

The USD 50 million paid media campaign that will run in battleground states features footage from Harris’s high-powered first rally in Milwaukee. “The one thing Kamala Harris has always been: fearless,” says the advertisement that runs for a minute, highlighting her role as a courtroom prosecutor in California.

“This campaign is about who we fight for. We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. Where every senior can retire with dignity,” Harris, 59, says in the advertisement.

On July 21, US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the American presidential elections. He endorsed Harris, his running mate, as the nominee of the Democratic Party for the November general elections.

“But Donald Trump wants to take our country backward. To give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and end the Affordable Care Act. But we are not going back,” she says.

“Fearless” will run on local and national broadcast, cable programming, streaming, and social channels.

As part of the campaign’s Olympics presence, Harris for President is planning to air ads both locally and nationally during the Olympic Games, which saw nearly 30 million US viewers for the opening ceremony — a more-than-60 per cent increase over the Tokyo Olympics.

Shorter fifteen-second and six-second versions of the ads will also reach voters on Connected TV, audio, and social platforms.

Harris for President campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said throughout her career as a courtroom prosecutor, Attorney General, United States Senator, and now as Vice President, Kamala Harris has always stood up to bullies, criminals and special interests on behalf of the American people – and she’s beaten them.

“She’s uniquely suited to take on Donald Trump, a convicted felon who has spent his entire life ripping off working people, tearing away our rights, and fighting for himself. This USD 50 million paid media campaign, bolstered by our record-setting fundraising haul and a groundswell of grassroots enthusiasm, is one crucial way we will reach and make our case to the voters who will decide this election,” Dillon said.