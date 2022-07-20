US House passes bill on marriage equality

Washington: The US House of Representatives passed a bill on marriage equality in a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting the measure.

The bill was passed on Tuesday.

The Respect for Marriage Act, which calls for the repeal of the Defence of Marriage Act, will face an uphill battle in the evenly-divided Senate.

Signed into law in 1996, the Defence of Marriage Act defines marriage for federal purposes as the union of one man and one woman and allows states to refuse to recognise same-sex marriages granted under the laws of other states.

The White House said in a statement that the Respect for Marriage Act “would enshrine the right to Federal recognition of marriage for same-sex and interracial couples.”

Last month, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional protection of abortion rights for women.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas penned a concurring opinion on the decision, signalling rulings on marriage equality and contraception should also be reconsidered.