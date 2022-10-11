US: NAACP supports FBI, CBI investigations on Hindutva organizations

Against the backdrop of the rising Hindu supremacist movement in the United States, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) raised its support for a demand an FBI and CBI investigations on several Hindu extremist right-wing organisations.

An NAACP branch in Bergen County, New Jersey, has released a letter supporting a resolution passed by the Teaneck Democrat Municipal Committee (TDMC) on September 12 seeking investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) into these Hindu organizations.

“US-based groups that adhere to this hate-filled ideologies have been known for their connections with India’s Nazi-inspired fascist organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), whose offshoots and affiliates carry out mass violence against India’s religious minorities, especially Christians and Muslims, as well as lower-caste Hindus,” the NAACP said.

Also Read Canada denies vandalism at Bhagavad Gita Park

The resolution passed by TDMC urged state governor Phil Murphy; two US Senators from the state, Bob Menendez and Cory Booker; and Congressman Josh Gottheimer to seek FBI and CIA investigations into Hindu American Foundation (HAF), Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), SEWA International, Infinity Foundation and Ekal Vidyalaya, among others.

“The FBI and the CIA should step up [their] research on foreign hate groups that have domestic branches with tax-exempt status,” the NAACP resolution said.

Mentioning the recent events in Edison and Ridgewood in New Jersey, the TDMC resolution said, “TDMC understood the impact, lack of knowledge about extremist groups, and its supporters has on elected officials, religious organizations, and communities.”

The resolution pointed out the recent use of a bulldozer along with showcasing cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The was organized by the Indian Business Association (IBA) on August 14 in Edison town of New Jersey.

“The Uttar Pradesh CM has been especially severe in misusing the bulldozer to raze Muslim properties in India. The IBA later apologized for bringing a bulldozer to the parade, calling it a “blatant divisive symbol,” the NAACP resolution said.

In Ridgewood, a speech was organized by a right-wing organization called the Param Shakti Peeth of America by Sadhvi Rithambra, a preacher who mostly spews venom against Muslims. The church in Ridgewood where this event was to be held, later cancelled the event.