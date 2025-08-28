US politician burns copy of Quran; says she has ‘no regrets’

Republican candidate Valentina Gomez, who is contesting for the 31st Congressional district seat in Texas, has sparked widespread shock after she posted a video on social media where she is seen torching a copy of the holy Quran and saying that Islam must be stopped “once and for all.”

“Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all,” she is heard saying in the now-deleted video.

She claims that America is a Christian nation, and so “those terrorist Muslims can f*** off to any of the 57 Muslim nations.”

Later, informing that she does not regret her actions, she posted on X stating that “I stand by my actions & I will never bend a knee to the book that is responsible for the massacre of October 7th, took the lives of 13 U.S service members at Abbey Gate, & calls for our assassination.”

I stand by my actions & I will never bend a knee to the book that is responsible for the massacre of October 7th, took the lives of 13 U.S service members at Abbey Gate, & calls for our assassination.



— Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) August 27, 2025

The Colombian-born politician has a history of leading hateful campaign advertisements, which have often targeted Muslims, African-Americans, and immigrants.

Gomez had disrupted a Muslim civic engagement event in April in Texas, stepping onto the dias wearing a hijab, which she removed before taking the mic to say, “Islam is the religion of rape, incest and pedophilia, where they bow down to a stupid rock and a false prophet.”

She was later escorted off the stage while shouting that she won’t allow Sharia law to take over Texas, stating that it is a Christian state.

Islam has no place in Texas.



Help me to Congress so we can end the Islamization of America.



— Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) April 29, 2025

Social media users have left comments in an attempt to educate Gomez, many pointing out that both Jesus and Mary are mentioned in the Quran multiple times.