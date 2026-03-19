US to carry out ‘largest strike package’ on Iran as war escalates

The United States (US) is preparing its largest strike package yet against Iran, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday, March 19, as military operations intensify across the region.

He said the campaign remains on track, with more than 7,000 targets struck so far, significantly degrading Iran’s missile systems, air defences and naval capabilities.

No timeline for end of war

Hegseth said there is no fixed timeframe for concluding the conflict, adding that the decision will rest with President Donald Trump.

He said operations would continue until Washington determines its objectives have been achieved.

US expands deeper strikes, targets strategic assets

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said US forces are pushing deeper into Iranian territory, targeting missile infrastructure, drone networks and naval assets.

He said bunker-busting munitions have been used against underground facilities, while mine storage sites, depots and vessels are being systematically struck, with more than 120 vessels and multiple mine-laying platforms hit.

Operations have also expanded into Iraq against Iran-aligned militia groups, alongside intensified activity around the Strait of Hormuz.

Civilian casualties reported in Tabriz

US and Israeli strikes in Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz have killed several people, including four taekwondo athletes, according to local reports.

Israel strikes Lebanon; journalist incident captured on video

Israeli air strikes killed two people and injured eight in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district.

A video circulating online shows a strike landing near British journalist Steve Sweeney in southern Lebanon, underlining the risks faced by media personnel covering the conflict.

The moment Israel targeted British journalist Steve Sweeney in southern Lebanon.pic.twitter.com/sbxhDAK5fI — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) March 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Iran launched multiple missiles towards central Israel, triggering air defence responses and explosions in Tel Aviv.

Iran signals maritime readiness, detains suspects

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy said it is prepared to counter threats in its territorial waters, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Authorities also reported the arrest of 97 individuals accused of links to Israel, alongside a drone attack in Malekan that killed two people and injured three.

Lawmakers have also proposed imposing tolls on ships transiting the strategic waterway.

Gulf states intercept attacks; Qatar reports stable air quality

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 15 drones on March 19, adding that hundreds of aerial threats have been neutralised since the conflict began.

Qatar said air quality levels remain normal near Ras Laffan Industrial City despite missile strikes that caused significant damage to key energy infrastructure.

Iraq shuts airspace amid security concerns

Iraq has extended the closure of its airspace for three days, suspending all arriving, departing and overflying aircraft due to the evolving security situation.

Arab anger grows over escalation

Arab governments are increasingly frustrated with Washington’s handling of the conflict, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Officials said regional allies had lobbied the administration of Donald Trump to halt strikes on energy infrastructure but were ignored, raising fears of retaliation.

Also Read Saudi Arabia urges Iran to ‘recalculate’ as Gulf attacks escalate

Regional condemnation over energy infrastructure attacks

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit described recent strikes on Gulf facilities as a dangerous escalation.

Kuwait condemned attacks on Saudi refineries as violations of international law, while Oman urged restraint and renewed diplomatic engagement.

Energy crisis deepens as global markets react

ADNOC chief Sultan Al Jaber described attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure as “global economic warfare.”

International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol said 400 million barrels of oil have been released to stabilise markets, with further action possible.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington may lift sanctions on 140 million barrels of Iranian oil held on tankers to ease supply pressures.

Diplomatic pressure and criticism intensify

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi criticised the trajectory of the conflict and called for diplomacy.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that attacks on energy infrastructure could have long-term global consequences.

India calls for de-escalation, ramps up evacuations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for dialogue in talks with regional leaders, stressing stability and secure maritime routes.

More than 260,000 Indians have returned from the region, with around 70 flights daily operating between the UAE and India and continued assistance for stranded nationals, including students.

India condemns attacks on energy infrastructure

India described recent strikes on Gulf energy facilities as “deeply disturbing.”

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such actions are unacceptable and warned they further destabilise global energy markets.

He stressed that India has consistently called for avoiding attacks on civilian infrastructure and warned that continued escalation could worsen global energy uncertainty.

Shipping continues through Hormuz despite risks

Indian officials said vessels continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring its importance despite heightened tensions.

Travel warnings issued amid rising threats

The US Embassy in Riyadh has urged American citizens to leave Saudi Arabia, citing heightened security risks, while advising those who remain to follow official alerts.

Conflict spills into global arenas

Iran’s football chief Mehdi Taj said the national team will participate in the World Cup but will not travel to the United States for matches.