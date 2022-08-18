US visa appointment wait times leave students confused

Hyderabad: Students who have received I-20 from US universities are confused due to long appointment wait times at US consulates in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

They are confused between options whether to wait for the slot or consider other alternative countries to fulfill their dream of abroad study as few days are left for September intake.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a student who recently got I-20 for master’s education but did not get an F1 visa is confused between options whether to wait for the slot to reapply for the visa or consider other countries such as Australia or UK for further studies.

He is not the only student who is confused. There are many such students. The reason behind the confusion is long US visa appointment wait times.

US visa appointment wait times

At the US consulate located in the national capital, the wait time for a student visa is 471 calendar days whereas, in Hyderabad, it is 479 calendar days.

Despite waiting for hundreds of days, the chances of getting an F1 visa are thin. In recent days, US officers have refused visas to many students.

The most surprising fact is that students are not informed of the exact reason for the rejection. Even the rejection paper handed over by the officer at the consulate does not clearly mention the reason behind the rejection.

UK student visa

Currently, the UK is issuing student visas within a month. After Brexit, the country has not only started offering Post Study Work Visa (PSW) but also granting visas to students with study gaps.

Although the UK student visa is getting processed within a month, in some complicated cases, it is getting delayed.

Recently, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis apologized for the UK visa delay. He also listed the reasons behind it.

Also Read British High Commissioner to India apologies for UK visa delay, cites reasons

Listing out the reasons behind the delay in UK visas, he said, ‘Firstly, because of an unprecedented surge in a demand for UK visas post-COVID. Secondly, because of global events, particularly the Russian invasion of Ukraine’.