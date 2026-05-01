USCIS flags 100 H-1B cases linked to DEI roles

Washington: The US immigration authorities have identified about 100 H-1B visa cases linked to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) roles, according to an official response to a senator, as the administration steps up scrutiny of the programme.

In a letter dated April 21, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph B. Edlow said the agency reviewed H-1B petitions filed between fiscal years 2021 and 2024 following concerns raised by Senator Eric Schmitt.

“This initial analysis identified approximately 100 cases where the position title referenced ‘diversity’, ‘equity’, ‘inclusion’ or similar terms, and the role appeared to be DEI-related to some degree,” Edlow wrote.

He added that “several unrelated financial roles, including terms such as ‘private equity’, were excluded.”

The review marks part of a broader policy push under President Donald Trump targeting DEI programmes. Edlow said Trump had taken action through an Executive Order titled ‘Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing’.

He also cited a presidential proclamation issued on September 19, 2025. “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers, under which certain H-1B petitions filed at or after 12:01 a.m. EDT on September 21, 2025, are subject to a $100,000 payment,” the letter said.

USCIS described the measure as “an important, initial, and incremental step to reform the H-1B visa programme to curb abuses and protect American workers”.

Edlow said the agency is preparing further policy changes. “I have directed the USCIS Office of Policy and Strategy to develop a policy update to prevent abuse of the H-1B program via DEI initiatives,” he wrote.

He said USCIS is “committed to working with you and your office toward necessary remedies, whether legislative or regulatory, to promote American values and put the American people first.”

The agency also offered to brief lawmakers as the work progresses. “We would be happy to coordinate a briefing with you and your team to explain the progress made in this effort,” Edlow said.