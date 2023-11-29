Use your power to bring change: Sonia Gandhi to Telangana voters

Delhi: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30, All India Congress Committee (AICC) chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the people of the state, urging them “with folded hands” to elect a “true and honest government”.

While rueing her inability to visit the state for campaigning for the party’s candidates, the former Congress president said the people of Telangana remain ‘close’ to her heart.

Taking to her official handle on social media platform X, the veteran Congress leader added that her love and affection for the people of Telangana is “beyond words”.

“Today, with folded hands, I want to say something to you. I want to see the dream of the mother fullied who sacrificed their lives… she wants their dreams to come true and give them a true and honest government,” Sonia posted from her official X handle.

Invoking the creation of Telangana as a separate state from the undivided Andhra Pradesh, which happened in 2014 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre, she said her party fulfilled its promise to the people of the state.

“By calling me Sonia Amma, you have given me immense respect and respect. Considered me like a mother… I will always be grateful to you for this love and respect and will remain dedicated to you forever,” Sonia posted on X.

Sonia Gandhi’s personalised video

An hour before the campaign ended in Telangana, Sonia Gandhi released a personalised video seeking support for the party ahead of polls.

Video message to the people of Telangana from Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party. pic.twitter.com/B5LvC8ofwy — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 28, 2023

Asking voters across all age groups to repose their electoral trust in the Congress, Sonia posted, “I request our sisters, brothers, sons and daughters of Telangana to vote for change, to vote for Congress.”

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and the BJP in the November 30 state polls.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS, previously christened as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank.