Uttar Pradesh: Idgah vandalised in Muzaffarnagar

SP City Satyanarain Prajapat said after reaching the spot the police found that the dome was damaged and registered a case against unidentified people and started an investigation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th August 2023 11:32 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: Some unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly vandalising an idgah in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident that happened in Mathura village under Charthawal police station area came to light after some people noticed that the dome of the idgah was damaged and informed the police, they said.

The police team is also trying to repair the damaged dome, he said.

