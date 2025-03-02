Uttarakhand avalanche: 4 killed, 50 rescued; CM Dhami oversees rescue ops

New Delhi: As a result of swift, prompt and collective efforts of the security forces, including the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fifty workers were rescued from the avalanche that struck Mana village in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on Friday night, an official said on Saturday, adding four persons, however, were killed in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah closely monitored the rescue operations, led by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, providing instructions at regular intervals.

Of the 55 workers caught in the avalanche near Mana, 50 have been successfully rescued. Among the five missing workers, one from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, has safely returned home. The search for the remaining four missing workers continues, with rescue teams working tirelessly.

The army’s sniffer dogs are also being utilised.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami received latest updates on the rescue operations from Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman and District Magistrate of Chamoli, Sandeep Tiwari, late in the evening.

He has directed a comprehensive search and rescue operation to find the missing workers. Unfortunately, it has been reported that four workers have lost their lives due to the avalanche.

Under the Chief Minister’s directive, rescue and relief efforts continued late into Saturday evening to search for the missing workers. The Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF are conducting intense search operations.

On Sunday, a search operation using GPR (ground penetrating radar) will be carried out, thermal imaging cameras and victim location cameras will be utilised to assist in the search.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman reported that on Saturday, 24 workers were transported from the army hospital in Mana to Joshimath, where they are being treated. Among them, two workers are in critical condition and have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh.

One patient has already been admitted to AIIMS, while arrangements are being made to bring the second patient. Unfortunately, one worker has been reportedly died in Joshimath. Additionally, 26 workers were rescued from Badrinath/Mana; among them; 23 are safe, while three have sadly lost their lives.

The District Magistrate of Chamoli has instructed representatives of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to contact the families of the missing workers to gather information. When BRO contacted Sunil Kumar’s home in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, it was discovered that he had safely returned home.

Currently, four workers remain missing, and both the state and Union governments have directed rescue teams to locate them. By late Saturday evening, the relief and rescue teams had discovered all eight containers.

Upon inspection, no workers were found inside. Due to the on-going rescue operation, Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has requested the Director of Jolly Grant Airport to extend the airport’s operational hours to 8:30 PM to accommodate the landing of the GPR dispatched from Delhi.

On Friday morning, between 5.30 and 6 a.m., a dangerous avalanche struck a camp of workers situated between Mana and Badrinath, burying 55 workers alive in eight containers and a shed. These workers were part of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the high mountains of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

The Indian military and paramilitary forces acted swiftly to rescue the trapped workers, starting the rescue operations immediately. By Friday evening, they managed to save 33 workers from the avalanche’s icy grip.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took charge of the situation, marshalling all available resources and closely monitoring the rescue operations.

By Friday evening, he was at the State Emergency Operations Center of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) to ensure smooth and effective relief measures.

The rescue mission involved various prominent agencies, including the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), BRO, Health Department, local administrative bodies, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), and the Indian Air Force. However, rain, snowfall, and encroaching darkness forced the temporary halt of these Herculean efforts.

On Saturday morning, improved weather allowed the Indian Army and ITBP personnel to resume their challenging task. District Disaster Management Officer N.K. Joshi led the resumption of the rescue mission. Six helicopters, including three from the Indian Army Aviation, two from the Indian Air Force, and one civil helicopter hired by the Army, were involved in the effort to find and rescue the remaining workers.

The Indian Army also deployed a drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection system, brought in by the Indian Air Force, to assist with the search and rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli.

Military leaders Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta and Lt Gen D G Mishra arrived at the avalanche site to oversee the ongoing operations.

However, Lt. Gen Sengupta reported that heavy snow had blocked the Badrinath-Joshimath highway at many points, making road movement impossible. The search for the remaining trapped workers continued rapidly. The injured workers were given top priority for evacuation.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami mentioned that he visited the avalanche-affected area near Mana in Chamoli district to check on the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

He also inquired about the well-being of the evacuated workers and received detailed information from military officers and administrative teams involved in the rescue work. Chief Minister Dhami assured that the government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected by this crisis, emphasising that the safety of the workers is the top priority.

The rescue teams faced tough conditions, including difficult terrain, heavy snowfall, and relentless rain, but they worked tirelessly to free the trapped workers. Fortunately, no further casualties have been reported so far.

In response to this disaster, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey and expedited the rescue operations with great care. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Chief Minister Dhami, promising unwavering support from the Central government to aid the rescue efforts.

The coordination among various agencies and the use of advanced technology like drones played a crucial role in the rescue operations.

The combined efforts of the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO, Health Department, local administration, UCADA, and the Indian Air Force have brought hope to the workers and their families.

The dedication of the rescue teams in the face of such challenging conditions has been commendable. Despite the difficult circumstances, their relentless efforts have ensured the safety of many workers and given hope to those still awaiting rescue.