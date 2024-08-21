Uttarakhand: SIT formed to probe rape-murder of 33-yr-old nurse

Following the alleged rape and murder of a 33-year-old nurse, the Uttarakhand police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a thorough probe of the crime.

The victim, a single mother, who worked at a private hospital in the Rudrapur area of the US Nagar district was raped and murdered near Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh border on the UP side.

On July 30, the victim’s sister reported a missing complaint after the nurse failed to return home. The police found the half-decomposed body of the nurse, more than a kilometre from her residence on August 8.

Police arrested a 28-year-old migrant worker hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Kumar, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. During questioning Kumar confessed to the crime revealing that he first robbed the nurse, then raped her, and ultimately strangulated her to death.

“For a thorough investigation in this sensitive matter and to clear any doubts and suspicions of the victim’s family, we have formed a SIT into the rape and murder case. The SIT will collect all quality evidence from technical and forensic angles so that the court can award the accused punishment. SIT will also look into suspicious involvement of other people in the murder and conspiracy,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manjunath TC told reporters.