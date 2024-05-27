Various services provided for disabled visitors at Grand Mosque

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is dedicated to providing exceptional care and service to individuals with disabilities at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, so they can carry out their rituals with ease and comfort.

The authority has designated areas for prayers near the Grand Mosque’s doors to facilitate entry and exit, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

These areas have:

Zamzam water bottles

Copies of the holy Quran in Braille

Tayammum pads

White canes for the blind

Sign language interpreters for religious lessons.

It also provides wheelchairs and electric carts at various locations in and around the Grand Mosque, to ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy the utmost comfort.