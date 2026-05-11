VB-G RAM G Act to come into force from July 1 replacing MGNREGA: Centre

The Union government assured that the transition from MGNREGA to the new framework would be seamless

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th May 2026 2:22 pm IST|   Updated: 11th May 2026 2:28 pm IST
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New Delhi: The Centre on Monday, May 11, announced that the new Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act will come into force across the country from July 1, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Rural Development, the Act will come into force in all states and Union Territories on July 1.

In another notification, the ministry stated that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) will be repealed and replaced by the new Act.

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It assured that the transition from MGNREGA to the new framework would be seamless and without disruption to workers.

“Ongoing works under MGNREGA as on June 30 shall be saved and carried over to the new framework seamlessly,” the notification said, adding that existing e-KYC verified MGNREGA job cards will remain valid until the new “gramin rozgar guarantee cards” are issued.

Workers will not be denied employment due to pending e-KYC, and registration for those without job cards will continue at the gram panchayat level, it said.

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The ministry further said that draft rules related to wage payments, grievance redressal, allocation norms and transitional provisions are being prepared in consultation with states and Union Territories and will soon be published for public consultation.

Describing gram panchayats as the “central pillar” of rural transformation, the government said that the new law is expected to boost employment generation, rural infrastructure development and self-reliance in villages.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th May 2026 2:22 pm IST|   Updated: 11th May 2026 2:28 pm IST

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