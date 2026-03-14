Mumbai: Looks like Bollywood has found a new couple in town. Actor Vedang Raina is reportedly dating actress Sharvari Wagh, and the two are said to be in a “very serious” relationship.

According to reports, the duo grew close while working together on their upcoming romantic film Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Although they have largely stayed away from making public appearances together, sources claim that the actors are in a happy and healthy phase of their relationship and are keeping things private for now.

‘Vedang and Sharvari are serious about each other’

As reported by Filmfare, Vedang and Sharvari’s bond developed during the filming of their upcoming movie.

A source quoted by the publication said, “Vedang Raina and Sharvari are dating. They met while shooting for their new movie, but love has blossomed and the two are serious about each other. They seem very happy in each other’s company.”

Despite the buzz, both actors have maintained a low profile regarding their personal lives. They have neither publicly confirmed their relationship nor shared any photos together on social media. According to sources, the couple is enjoying a quiet phase of their relationship away from the public eye.

Vedang and Sharvari’s past relationships

Before this, Sharvari Wagh was rumoured to be dating actor Sunny Kaushal. However, speculation about their breakup surfaced on social media and entertainment portals last year.

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina was also rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Reports suggested the two grew close while working on The Archies.

About their upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga

Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh will soon be seen together in Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Promotional visuals from the film feature the duo sharing emotional moments set against scenic wheat fields, reflecting a classic Bollywood romantic vibe.

The film marks the reunion of Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after their successful collaboration in Amar Singh Chamkila.

Sharvari was last seen in Munjya, while Vedang Raina appeared in Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt, where he played her brother. Main Vaapas Aaunga is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12, 2026.