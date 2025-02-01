Vehicles gutted in fire at Hyderabad’s police station dumpyard

Hyderabad: Several vehicles were gutted when fire broke out at the vehicle dump yard at Bandlaguda police station on Saturday.

The fire started around 7 pm. Cars and autorickshaws seized by Hyderabad traffic police kept at open land near Bandlaguda police station caught fire.

Upon noticing, the policemen rushed to the place and tried to extinguish the fire.

The fire department was informed and a fire tender from Chandrayangutta fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, most vehicles were already destroyed by then.

The fire department personnel are investigating the cause of the fire accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed the fire started after some people threw a lighted cigarette in the grass.