Vehicles gutted in fire at Hyderabad’s police station dumpyard

Preliminary investigation revealed the fire started after some people threw a lighted cigarette in the grass.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 1st February 2025 8:43 pm IST
Vehicles gutted in fire at Hyderabad's police station dumpyard
Charred remains of vehicles

Hyderabad: Several vehicles were gutted when fire broke out at the vehicle dump yard at Bandlaguda police station on Saturday.

The fire started around 7 pm. Cars and autorickshaws seized by Hyderabad traffic police kept at open land near Bandlaguda police station caught fire.

Also Read
Video: Fire breaks out near Khairatabad metro station in Hyderabad

Upon noticing, the policemen rushed to the place and tried to extinguish the fire.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The fire department was informed and a fire tender from Chandrayangutta fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, most vehicles were already destroyed by then.

The fire department personnel are investigating the cause of the fire accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed the fire started after some people threw a lighted cigarette in the grass.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 1st February 2025 8:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button