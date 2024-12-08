Vellemla project in Nalgonda to be completed soon: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, December 7, announced the Vellemla project work in Nalgonda will be completed soon. The project is set to irrigate around 1 lakh acres of land.

Alleging the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government discouraged paddy cultivation in the state, CM Revanth said that the Congress government has decided to provide a bonus of Rs 500 to farmers for paddy cultivation.

As part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavam celebrations, CM Revanth visited Nalgonda on Saturday and inaugurated the Brahmana Vellemla Pump House, Reservoir, and Government Medical College building.

He reiterated the Telangana government’s commitment to bringing Krishna waters to the region, aiming to make it a model not just for Telangana but for the whole country. Reddy assured the farmers that the Rythu Bharosa amounts would be credited post-Sankranti festival.

Slams BRS for opposing recruitment exams

CM Revanth accused the BRS of opposing major recruitment exams in the state. He also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the saffron party made baseless claims regarding the recruitment exams. He further highlighted that the Congress government has filled 55,143 jobs in its first year of governance