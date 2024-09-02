Venkaiah Naidu donates Rs 5L to flood-ridden Telugu states from his pension

Hyderabad: Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, donated Rs 5 lakh each to the two Telugu states devastated by floods, stating that there was a need for the citizens and organisations to help the people in need.

In a statement to the media on Monday, September 2, he said that he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation and sought the Centre’s support, adding that the latter had assured support for both states.

He said that the Prime Minister had informed him that the Centre’s officials were actively in touch with the officials of the two state governments.

Naidu’s son and daughter have also donated Rs 2.5 lakh for the two states respectively while Venkaiah Naidu donated from his government pension.