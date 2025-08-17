Verbal duel between BJP, Congress over Dharmasthala excavation

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress and opposition BJP traded charges on Sunday, August 17, over the ongoing excavation in Dharmasthala, based on allegations of multiple murders, rapes and burials, particularly of young women and girls over the past two decades.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, leading a party delegation, visited Dharmasthala to pay obeisance to presiding deity Manjunatha Swamy and Annappa Swamy and sought the blessings of ‘Dharmadhikari’ Veerendra Heggade.

Vijayendra reiterated that the BJP has no objection to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government to probe the allegations, but demanded action against those spreading “false propaganda” about Dharmasthala.

“The BJP had never opposed SIT investigation by state government regarding the Dharmasthala matter. But now the issue is that the district in charge minister Dinesh Gund Rao has stated that due to the pressure of leftist groups, the state government was forced to constitute SIT,” the BJP state chief said.

He pointed out that deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar himself had acknowledged a “big conspiracy” behind the Dharmasthala episode. Vijayendra asserted that his party’s stand is “very clear.”

“We don’t want to interfere in this SIT investigation, but during the course of the SIT investigation, there is a lot of false propaganda in social media against Dharmasala Manjunatha Swamy and Annappa Swamy temple. We demand state government, our chief minister and home minister take up this propaganda very seriously and carry out a proper investigation,” he said.

He added that the allegations “cannot be a hit-and-run case.”

“Whoever may be the complainant, the veracity and persons behind this complaint and the forces working in this entire episode need to be investigated, because lakhs and lakhs of devotees have been hurt, their sentiments have been hurt because of this false propaganda,” the Shikaripura MLA said.

Vijayendra further argued that nothing concrete had emerged so far. “The entire episode has to be thoroughly investigated, which means the person who has given the complaint, the leftist groups and the forces which are working behind this propaganda need to be investigated,” he said.

Asked about the BJP’s intention behind the visit, he said: “After the state government constituted the SIT or ever since the investigation started, crores and crores of devotees of this temple have been hurt due to propaganda. So our demand to the state government is to take this propaganda seriously, and a proper investigation has to be carried out. In this regard, we visited Dharmasthala.”

He also clarified that the BJP “was not interested in politics from day one.”

“Our stand is very clear. We have welcomed the state government’s decision to constitute the SIT. The only issue and the serious matter is that nobody can tolerate propaganda during the course of investigation,” he said.

No dharma yatra, only political: Deputy CM

Countering the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar termed the visit as politically motivated.

“BJP’s visit to Dharmasthala is a political tour. It’s neither ‘Dharma-Yatra’ nor to pay respect to Dharmasthala or related to Hindu religion, but just a ‘Political Yatra’,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

He questioned why the BJP remained silent when the SIT was formed.

“Why did they (BJP) encourage Hindu fora when they conspired against Dharmasthala? But now they are speaking (in Dharmasthala’s favour),” the Deputy CM, who is also Congress state president, said.

Meanwhile, excavation work in Dharmasthala was halted on Sunday.

All eyes are now on Home Minister G Parameshwara, who has promised to make a detailed statement in the Assembly on Monday, after BJP pressed for clarity on the excavation after a complaint alleging “hundreds of burials” near the Nethravati river and around Dharmasthala. The complaint was made by a former sanitary worker whose identity is kept anonymous.

The BJP has also sought action against the complainant and urged the government to disclose his identity and antecedents.