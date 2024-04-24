Vice President to visit Tirupati and Hyderabad on April 26

During his one-day tour, Dhankhar is also scheduled to visit the Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad in adjoining Telangana.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 24th April 2024 10:11 pm IST
Not believing in Lord Ram is an insult to Constitution: Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Tirupati and Hyderabad on April 26, it was announced on Wednesday.

A statement released by his office said that the Vice President will begin his visit to Andhra Pradesh by offering prayers and having darshan at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala, Tirupati.

Also Read
Explain ‘Kaleshwaram miracle’ to public, Telangana CM Revanth tells KCR

He will also be the chief guest at the third convocation of the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati.

MS Education Academy

During his one-day tour, Dhankhar is also scheduled to visit the Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad in adjoining Telangana.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 24th April 2024 10:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button