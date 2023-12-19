Vicky Jain to be thrown out of Bigg Boss 17 tonight?

Mumbai: In Bigg Boss, a strict policy against physical fights has been evident, with contestants facing immediate elimination for such behaviour. This rule has been consistently enforced in previous seasons, leading to the removal of several participants who engaged in physical altercations.

Notably, Bigg Boss 17 too saw Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, being removed for a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar. Now, Vicky Jain too has found himself in a similar situation, raising concerns about his fate in the show due to this breach of rules.

Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar’s Physical Fight

In a dramatic turn of events on Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain finds himself in hot water after a heated argument escalated into a physical altercation with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar. The show, known for its strict policy against physical violence, has a history of immediate eliminations for contestants involved in such incidents.

In the promo of the upcoming episode that is going viral, Vicky and Abhishek can be seen engaging in a war of words, delving into each other’s personal lives. The situation escalated when Abhishek targeted Vicky with remarks about his age and relationship status. The exchange reached a boiling point when Vicky, unable to contain his anger, forcefully pushed Abhishek.

Speculations are now circulating that Vicky Jain may face elimination due to the breach of Bigg Boss rules. The show has a zero-tolerance policy for physical fights.

As viewers anxiously await the next developments, the fate of Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 hangs in the balance, with the possibility of his departure looming large.

What’s your take on this? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.