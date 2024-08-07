Video: 10 students injured in school bus accident in Hyderabad

Accident occurred when the parked bus rolled down and tipped over after hitting several vehicles.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2024 10:01 am IST
10 students injured in school bus accident in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: In a school bus accident that took place in Mailardevpally, Hyderabad, 10 students were injured.

The accident occurred when the parked bus rolled down and tipped over after hitting several vehicles.

Although the driver had applied the handbrake before stepping out of the bus, it apparently failed.

Following the school bus accident in Hyderabad, the students received first aid. The driver was also injured in the accident.

Police are investigating the case of the school bus accident and have registered a negligence case against the driver.

