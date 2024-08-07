Video: 10 students injured in school bus accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a school bus accident that took place in Mailardevpally, Hyderabad, 10 students were injured.

The accident occurred when the parked bus rolled down and tipped over after hitting several vehicles.

Watch what led to School Bus Accident in Mailardevpally ?



A school bus from Pioneer Concept School rolled down and tipped over, injuring 10 children, after hitting several vehicles. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM when the driver, Adil, stepped out after applying the… pic.twitter.com/aPSsjBMjnK — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) August 7, 2024

Although the driver had applied the handbrake before stepping out of the bus, it apparently failed.

Following the school bus accident in Hyderabad, the students received first aid. The driver was also injured in the accident.

Police are investigating the case of the school bus accident and have registered a negligence case against the driver.