Video: AP tribal children walk miles to school, urge Dy CM to lay road

Amaravati: In a heart-melting incident, a few tribal children from a government primary school located in a remote part of Andhra Pradesh held a unique protest led by a man (probably their teacher), pleading with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to see that a road is laid from their hamlets to their school located 12 km away.

In an undated video posted by Greatandhra.com on their X handle on Wednesday, February 25, the tribal children could be seen holding pictures of Pawan Kalyan, repeating what their teacher was telling them to say.

“Deputy CM sir, please lay a road for us. We want to study. We have been walking 12 km daily to go to school and study,” they repeated their master’s words.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Daraparthi mandal of Srungavarapukota mandal in Vizianagaram district, which is an agency area, where the narrow thar road looks as rugged as the hilly terrain. The traces of a Bitumen/Tar road mix laid over the kaccha road could be clearly seen after it was swept away, probably during the monsoons, though it wasn’t known how many years ago.

There were trenches, boulders and uneven path full of rocks taken by the tribal children on their way to school.

It wasn’t clear through the video whether the children have been scaling the entire distance of 12 km on foot, or partially. Either ways, to enable transport connectivity, a proper road certainly seemed essential on this route.