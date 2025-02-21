Video: Biker riding at 300 km/h in Dubai arrested

The motorcycle was impounded, and the rider faces a fine of up to 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,79,645.50) for its release.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st February 2025 6:40 pm IST
Photo: Screengrab/X

A biker was arrested in Dubai for dangerously speeding at 300 km/h on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Dubai Police said on Friday, February 21.

Dubai Police shared a video on X showing the biker’s speedometer as he sped along the road.

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, reported that two videos circulating on social media identified the young man riding two different motorcycles in various locations across the emirate.

“In the first clip, he was seen speeding dangerously at over 300 km/h, while in the second, he was weaving between vehicles and riding on one wheel, putting both his life and others’ lives at risk,” Al Mazrouei said.

Watch the video here

The motorcycle was impounded, and the rider faces a fine of up to 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,79,645.50) for its release, in accordance with Decree 30 of 2023.

Al Mazrouei urged the public to report such incidents via the Dubai Police app or by dialing 901.

