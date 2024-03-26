Video: BRS leaders fight on stage ahead of KTR’s address in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Video of a tussle between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Maganti Gopinath and Ravula Sridhar Reddy surfaced online on Tuesday, March 26.

The incident occurred minutes ahead of the party working president K T Rama Rao’s (KTR) arrival to address Secunderabad party cadres at Telangana Bhavan.

In the video, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and ex-TSEWIDC chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy were seen angrily going at each other with the former even warning to beat up Reddy.

Commotion prevailed with party workers raising their voices during the row.

Senior leader and Sanathnagar BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav took upon himself, the job of pacifying the situation before it escalated further.

“It’s just over the matter of chairs…” Srinivas Yadav can be heard saying in the video and could be seen pacifying Sridhar Reddy personally.

The incident raises questions about the cohesion among party leaders amidst massive defections from the BRS.

Not the first time

This was not the first time that both leaders conflicted with each other.

In July 2023, tension surfaced in Jubilee Hills as Gopinath and his men allegedly attacked and injured family members of a fellow BRS party worker for installing Ravula Sridhar Reddy’s flexi.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras but no police complaint was filed as per the latest reports filed on the incident.