Video: Car catches fire after hitting road divider in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A speeding car caught fire after hitting a road divider in Hyderabad on the night of Sunday, October 11.

The incident took place on ISB Road near the Maruti Suzuki showroom in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Occupants managed to escape

According to the information available, the car was travelling at high speed when it crashed into the divider and caught fire.

The passengers got out of the vehicle as soon as the flames broke out and escaped safely.

A car caught fire after crashing into a road divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The accident occurred on ISB Road near the Maruti Suzuki showroom. pic.twitter.com/Tmbtrw3SN1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 12, 2026

There were reports that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Previous car fire incidents in Hyderabad

The latest incident counts among recent accidents of cars catching fire at different locations across the city in recent months.

On June 19, a moving car suddenly caught fire at the Budvel PDP intersection in Rajendranagar. No injuries or casualties were reported, and a fire tender quickly brought the blaze under control.

An official from Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station told Siasat.com that the fire was likely caused by engine overheating or a technical fault. Police personnel at the spot called a fire tender and moved the vehicle to the side after the fire was extinguished. The incident did not cause major traffic disruption.

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In another car fire incident in Hyderabad on May 9, a Mercedes-Benz caught fire near AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli on Saturday evening.

The driver noticed smoke coming from the car near SLNT in Kothaguda. The driver pulled over and got out before the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Firefighters later brought the blaze under control.