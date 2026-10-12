Beau pushes girlfriend into gorge over arranged marriage plan

A 23-year-old woman, Tarannum Bashir Naik, died after her boyfriend pushed her into a deep gorge when she revealed her decision to have an arranged marriage.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Friday near Naikwadi in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra.

Angry over breakup

When the woman revealed her decision to end the relationship after her parents arranged a proposal for her, the accused, identified as 25-year-old Shripad Dinkar Wadu, pushed her into the gorge.

Initially, he tried to conceal the murder by claiming that the woman was missing.

However, later, he surrendered at Bhudargad police station.

Girlfriend’s arranged marriage led to disputes

Shripad and Tarannum, who used to live in homes opposite each other in Avadhut Colony in Gargoti, had been in a relationship.

Their love story turned bitter after Tarannum’s wedding was arranged by her parents and she decided not to continue the relationship.

On Friday morning, Shripad allegedly called Tarannum and took her to an area near the gorge at Naikwadi.

Angry over the breakup, Shripad allegedly pushed her into the gorge. He later went to Bhudargad police station and surrendered.

Bhudargad police registered a case, and an investigation is underway.