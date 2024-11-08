Video: Car driver injures Hyderabad traffic cop in attempt to flee checkpoint

A case has been registered against the accused identified as Mohammed Syed and is under investigation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th November 2024 5:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: A traffic police official was injured on Friday, November 8, in an attempt to apprehend a car during vehicle checking at Punjagutta.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at Nagarjuna Circle when traffic police were carrying out a special drive against traffic violations including driving license and black films on windows among others.

The accident was captured on the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera at Nagarjuna Circle. The injured traffic official was identified as Ramesh. A case has been registered against the accused identified as Mohammed Syed. The case is under investigation.

