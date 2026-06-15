Video: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke slapped in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke was slapped multiple times by unknown people during a peaceful protest in Rajasthan’s capital city, Jaipur, on Monday, June 15.

The CJP held a peaceful protest at Shaheed Smarak demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the recent irregularities in NEET UG 2026 and CBSE examinations.

In a now viral video, Dipke is seen being carried on the shoulders of his supporters when he is suddenly manhandled, pulled down and slapped.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke was slapped multiple times by unknown people during a peaceful protest in Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur, on Monday.



The CJP held a peaceful protest at Shaheed Smarak demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education… pic.twitter.com/ZR0n8A7R4q — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 15, 2026

CJP, a satirical front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had launched its nationwide protest campaign in Amritsar, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Lucknow.

Get well soon haters: Dipke’s response

Dipke released a video responding to the attack, calling the incident intimidation and disattraction tactics.

“We cannot get diverted from the main issue – the resignation of Pradhan. He should tender his resignation, keeping in mind the five students who died by suicide after the NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled due to a paper leak,” he said.

“Ek baar nahi, dus baar hamle karvaaiye. Ek nahi, dus thapad maariye. Lekin phir bhi hum bolthe rahenge. Dharmendra Pradhan. aapko tho istifa dena hee padega (Have us attacked not once but ten times. Slap us not once but ten times. Even then, we will continue to raise our voice. Dharmendra Pradhan, you will have to resign),” Abhijit Dipke said.