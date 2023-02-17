Video: Dubai launches food delivery robots called ‘talabots’

Abu Dhabi: Dubai announced the launch of food delivery robots as part of a drive to promote smart, driverless transportation to achieve zero emissions targets.

The Roads Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) on Wednesday, announced the pilot launch of autonomous food delivery robots, also known as “talabots”, in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Three delivery robots will serve the residents of Cedre Villas, a gated community in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The robots will travel within a radius of three kilometers from the starting point of the Cedre shopping center to ensure a quick delivery time of 15 minutes.

#RTA in partnership with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and talabat UAE, today announced the pilot launch of autonomous food delivery robots, also known as ‘talabots’, in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f@TalabatUAE @diezaofficial pic.twitter.com/5DeDAoVICS — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 15, 2023

The robots come without any facial recognition detection and protect people’s identities by blurring the visibility of their faces.

With the Talabat integrated app, customers can also track the robot’s journey and receive notifications upon arrival.

This initiative aims to revolutionize sustainable last-mile delivery in the UAE by encouraging the use of zero-emission delivery methods and using advanced technologies to increase efficiency.

These efforts are in line with Dubai’s goal of making 25 per cent of all transportation journeys smart and driverless by 2030.