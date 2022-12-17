World’s first supermodel robot cafe to come up in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The world’s first supermodel robot cafe— serving coffee and ice cream to customers, without the help of any human being is about to open soon in Dubai.

Donna Cyber-Cafe will open in Dubai in 2023 and has a lifelike robot modelled after Eastern European model Diana Gabdolina as the cashier.

The robot supermodel is capable of carrying on conversations and even telling stories. The robot is capable of realistic interactions and even detecting a customer’s emotions.

Donna’s components come from Russia, and her creators have said she has an ‘easygoing, feminine’ personality that can be a ‘little ironic’ while also being a responsible employee of the cyber cafe.

The supermodel robot known as the Robo-C2 made by RDI Robotics, the model is capable of greeting and even remembering customers, storing and reading company information and conducting conversations.

The venue for Donna Cyber ​​Cafe has not been released yet, but it will be open 24/7 and have self-serve ice cream machines and coffee served by a robot arm.

According to the report, there will actually be multiple Donna cafes opening in Dubai in 2023 with android cashiers.

These robots are incredibly realistic!😮 Created with silicone skin. Video credit: 🎥 promobot.robots 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6rX6lrC9bp — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) December 13, 2022