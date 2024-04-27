Video: Female prof tackled, cuffed amid pro-Palestine protest in US

Amid escalating pro-Palestine protests at leading US universities, a video showed a female professor being thrown to the ground and then handcuffed by police officers during a protest at Emory University in Atlanta.

In a video recorded by CNN, an economics professor, Caroline Fohlin approached police officers who were holding a student down and asked “Oh my God, what are you doing?”.

Fohlin urged officers to leave the student and leaned closer but did not touch them or any of the officers.

In the midst, the officer pushed her away, despite her protests, and she was forcefully thrown to the ground.

“I just hit my head on the concrete!” Fohlin yelled.

Another officer assisted in pushing her into the ground, securing her hands with zip ties behind her back.

As they handcuffed her, Fohlin repeatedly told them, “I am a professor”.

It is worth watching this CNN video from the moment Emory Econ Professor @CarolineFohlin came across the violent arrest of a protester on campus and asked the police, with shock, "What are you doing?" That's all that prompted an officer to hurl her to the ground and handcuff her.

This comes as protests against the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip continue at US universities, intensifying after over 100 arrests at Columbia University in New York on Thursday, April 18.

Encampments have surged at universities nationwide as the pro-Palestine students demand their institutions divest from companies linked to Israel.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza, leaving more than 34,000 deaths and 77,000 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel also continues the war despite the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, as well as despite the UN Security Council (UNSC) later issuing an immediate ceasefire resolution.