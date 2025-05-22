Video: Heritage stepwell at Hyderabad’s Langar Houz awaits restoration

Hyderabad: A historic stepwell near Dargah Hazrat Bedar Shah in Langar Houz, Hyderabad, lies in neglect.

Once a vital water source for the community, the centuries-old structure has now turned into a dumping ground. Garbage is piling up, and foul smells permeate the surroundings.

Located in Langar Houz, the stepwell was once a crucial water reservoir for locals.

However, over time, urbanization and neglect have left the heritage site in ruins. The stepwell now faces severe degradation.

People have started discarding waste into it, turning the site into an unofficial garbage dump.

Calls for restoration grow louder

Locals have raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the Langar Houz stepwell.

They urge the Telangana government and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to intervene before the structure is damaged beyond repair.

Reasons behind the demand for restoration:

Historical significance

Tourism potential

Environmental impact

To restore the stepwell, immediate cleanup drives should be taken up by municipal authorities. Public awareness campaigns should also be conducted to discourage littering.