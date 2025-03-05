Video: Hyderabad traffic police intensify drive against violators

During the drive, traffic police took action against motorists involved in various violations.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have launched a special drive to take action against traffic rule violators across the city.

Led by additional DCP of traffic, Ravinder Reddy, the enforcement team conducted an intensive drive in Malakpet to target those flouting traffic regulations.

During the drive, traffic police took action against motorists involved in various violations at Malakpet.

The violations include driving on the wrong side, tampering with number plates, and using unauthorized sirens and multi-tone horns.

Strict measures to ensure road safety

Speaking to media, DCP emphasized the need for stringent measures against wrong-side driving.

He said that it not only violates traffic laws but also poses a significant risk to other commuters.

He warned that violators will be fined, and further legal action will be taken as per the law.

In an unusual move, even ambulances were checked during the drive to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have also encouraged citizens to report traffic violations via their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

