Video: Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman, residing in Australia with her husband and three-year-old son, was found murdered.

Her body was found in a bin in Buckley, Victoria State, Australia, on Saturday.

Australia’s police investigating murder of Hyderabad woman

Australia’s police have initiated an investigation into the murder of Chaitanya Madhagani, also known as Swetha, and have established a second crime scene at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook.

According to a statement issued by the Victoria Police, ‘the parties involved are known to one another.’ It also added that the ‘suspect may have fled overseas.’

The woman's husband recently flew to #India with their son before police received an anonymous tip.

The woman's husband recently flew to #India with their son before police received an anonymous tip.@swachhhyd @ranjona @geetv79 pic.twitter.com/szmhrxs1br — Muzzammil KhanⓂ️ مزمل خان (@MohdMuzzammilK) March 10, 2024

Husband left for Hyderabad

Meanwhile, 9 News Melbourne reported that Swetha’s husband had left for Hyderabad with their three-year-old son before the police received information about the murder.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the accused person.