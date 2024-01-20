Video: Indian CEO of US-based firm dies in accident at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: The CEO of a US-based private firm lost his life, while another official suffered serious injury in a freak accident during the silver jubilee celebrations of the company at Ramoji Film City here, police said on Friday.

During the celebrations on Thursday evening, the company’s CEO Sanjay Shah and his colleague entered into an iron cage, which was to be lowered from a height, when the iron chain supporting it broke on one side, and both of them fell, they said.

Sanjay Shah, the 56-year-old CEO and founder of the software company, #VistexAsia, died when an aerial act went wrong during the company’s #25thanniversarycelebrations at #RamojiFilmCity in #Hyderabad on Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/OpePNtonp1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 20, 2024

They were rushed to the hospital but Shah passed away while undergoing treatment, and his colleague’s condition is serious, police said, adding that a case was registered against the Film City event management authorities based on a complaint made by another official of the company.

(with inputs form PTI)