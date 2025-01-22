Video: Kerala man wins Rs 8.64 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

A 38-year-old Indian national from Kerala has won a staggering one million US dollars (Rs 8,64,06,650) in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Zaheersultha Asafali, clinched the prize in Series 487 with ticket number 4031, purchased online on December 20.

Asafali, the owner of an optical and retail shop in Kerala, had been buying tickets for just 2–3 months before his big win.

“Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free! I never thought I would win. This will definitely help me a lot, and I am very grateful for this,” he said.

Asafali is the 245th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Joining him as a fellow millionaire is Nicholas Bauersfeld, a 61-year-old German national. Bauersfeld was also announced as a winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 487 with ticket number 2708, purchased online on Monday, January 6.

A self-employed individual, Bauersfeld plans to invest his winnings. He has been participating in the draw for the past five years. “What great news to receive today,” he remarked. Bauersfeld is the 11th German to win one million dollars in the promotion.

Other Indian winner

In addition to the millionaire winners, Sujith Panakkal, a 38-year-old Indian designer based in Dubai, won a BMW F 900 GS motorbike.

Panakkal, who has lived in the UAE for the past 18 years and has been a regular participant in the draw for 15 years, expressed his excitement, saying, “This is unbelievable. Finally, I win with Dubai Duty Free.”