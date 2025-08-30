Video: Man steals laddu from Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was caught on camera while stealing a laddu from a Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad’s Uppal on Friday, August 29.

The incident occurred at Vijaypuri colony in Uppal, the sweet was place at the pandal for Lord Ganesh. A video shared on social media, shows the accused entering the pandal and stealing the laddu.

The accused is seen covering his face with a scarf while executing the heist. Laddu theft during Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad is common.

A man was caught on camera while stealing a laddu from a Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad's Uppal on Friday, August 29.



The incident occurred at Vijaypuri colony in Uppal, the sweet was place at the pandal for Lord Ganesh. A video shared on social media, shows the accused entering the… pic.twitter.com/qOMtjwt3Ry — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 30, 2025

In 2023, a man stole an 11 kg laddu from a Ganesh pandal in Miyapur. The pandal was set up on Madinaguda national highway under the jurisdiction of the Miyapur police station.

A man aged between 22 to 25 years, entered the Ganesh pandal and walked away with the laddu. This audacious theft was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the pandal. In another case of laddu heist, a student stole a laddu from a Ganesh Pandal in Hyderabad’s Ghansi Bazar and fled the place.