Video: Mangoes make early arrival in Hyderabad; prices stay high

Hyderabad: Mangoes have made an early arrival in Hyderabad, however, the prices stay high.

The fruit which is sourced from Kerala is being sold at markets across the city at price between Rs. 150 and Rs. 400 per kilogram.

Limited supply pushed up prices of mangoes in Hyderabad

Typically, mangoes start arriving in Hyderabad around the end of January and continue until the first week of July.

However, this year, the city’s markets have been graced by an early batch from Kerala. The varieties available so far include the popular ‘Benishan’ and ‘Banganapalli.’

Currently, the markets are receiving 10-80 quintals of mangoes every day.

The limited supply is driving up prices, which are expected to remain high until the end of January.

Despite the high prices, mango enthusiasts in Hyderabad are not holding back.

Also Read Couple gets intimate in Hyderabad Metro; video triggers reactions

Peak mango season

Hyderabad’s peak mango season occurs between March and June when trucks loaded with mangoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat flood the city’s markets.

During this period, a wide range of mango varieties becomes available, including Himayati, Pedda Rasalu, Chinna Rasalu, Daseri, Neelam, Mallika, and Totapari, among others.

In the regular mango season, prices usually range from Rs. 70 to Rs. 150 per kilogram, significantly lower than the current rates.