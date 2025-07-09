Video: Masked thieves loot HDFC ATM in Hyderabad using gas cutter

Hyderabad: Masked criminals targeted an HDFC ATM in Hyderabad and looted substantial amount of cash.

The incident occurred at the Markandeya Nagar branch in Jeedimetla.

How thieves executed robbery

The thieves executed the robbery by cutting open the HDFC ATM using a gas cutter and escaping before the alarm was triggered.

By the time authorities were alerted, the culprits had already fled the scene with the stolen cash.

In the early hours at Markandeya Nagar, Jeedimetla, three masked men looted an HDFC Bank ATM using a gas cutter. They broke into three machines and escaped with cash before the alarm went off.



Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the… pic.twitter.com/p0iEn4NRPL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 9, 2025

Also Read Raja Singh slams HYDRAA over Fatima Owaisi College in Hyderabad

Hyderabad HDFC ATM theft investigation

The police and clues team have launched a manhunt to track down the suspects.

Also Read Indian-origin Sabih Khan appointed as COO at Apple

Officials are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the perpetrators.