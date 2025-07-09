Video: Masked thieves loot HDFC ATM in Hyderabad using gas cutter

By the time authorities were alerted, the culprits had already fled the scene with the stolen cash. 

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th July 2025 11:13 am IST
HDFC ATM in Hyderabad
Masked thieves loot HDFC ATM in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Masked criminals targeted an HDFC ATM in Hyderabad and looted substantial amount of cash.

The incident occurred at the Markandeya Nagar branch in Jeedimetla.

How thieves executed robbery

The thieves executed the robbery by cutting open the HDFC ATM using a gas cutter and escaping before the alarm was triggered.

Hyderabad HDFC ATM theft investigation

The police and clues team have launched a manhunt to track down the suspects.

Officials are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the perpetrators. 

