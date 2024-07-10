Video: Media house office in Andhra vandalised by TDP workers

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers attacked and vandalised the office of a news organisation Deccan Chronicle in Vishakapatnam on Wednesday, July 10, allegedly for its report on the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

In a video posted by the organisation, a TDP worker is seen alighting the organisation’s board while being cheered by fellow party workers.

Deccan Chronicle has strongly condemned the act and has called for press freedom in its post. Tagging the ruling parties, it said on X, “Intimidation tactics won’t silence us, @JaiTDP, @BJP4India, @JanaSenaParty…”

A week ago, state president Palla Srinivasa Rao was quoted by DC stating that the steel plant would remain in the public sector and the state government was seeking a revival fund of Rs 8,000 crore and transfer of 22,000 acres of land from the President to RINL.

However, on July 9, the Deccan Chronicle published a story on how the new Andhra Pradesh government is considering taking a U-turn on the privatisation of the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant. The report stated that recent statements by the minister of state for heavy industries Srinivas Varma and Rao indicated that privatisation of the steel plant, a part of the NDA government’s disinvestment policy, was inevitable.

It is pertinent to note that Rao in the past has time and again staunchly opposed the privatization of the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant.