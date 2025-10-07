Video: Mini Truck hits school bus in outskirts of Hyderabad, students injured

The school bus was traveling from Tupran to Medchal at the time of the incident.

A mini truck hits a school bus in Medchal
Hyderabad: In an accident that took place in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 7, a school bus was hit by a mini truck. The students suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The incident occurred when the bus driver was taking a U-turn. The mini truck came at a high speed and crashed into the bus. The school bus was traveling from Tupran to Medchal at the time of the incident.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows the bus driver carefully taking a U turn when the mini truck rams the bus. The collision made a considerable impact on the school bus shook twice after being hit.

