Video: Mini Truck hits school bus in outskirts of Hyderabad, students injured

Hyderabad: In an accident that took place in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 7, a school bus was hit by a mini truck. The students suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The incident occurred when the bus driver was taking a U-turn. The mini truck came at a high speed and crashed into the bus. The school bus was traveling from Tupran to Medchal at the time of the incident.

pic.twitter.com/cukyaCg5In — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 7, 2025

A video of the incident shared on social media shows the bus driver carefully taking a U turn when the mini truck rams the bus. The collision made a considerable impact on the school bus shook twice after being hit.