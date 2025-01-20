Video: Munawar Faruqui spotted with Pakistani actress at temple

Mumbai: Fans of cross-border collaborations have reason to rejoice as Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui and Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi come together for an exciting new project. The duo is set to star in a music video, and their chemistry is already creating a buzz online.

Currently shooting in Nepal, pictures and videos of Munawar and Kinza filming a scene at a temple have gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity and excitement among their fans.

Kinza Hashmi, a celebrated Pakistani actress, has been a prominent name in Urdu television since her debut in Adhura Milan (2014). She gained widespread recognition for her role as Rushna in the romantic drama Ishq Tamasha (2018), earning a nomination for Best Actress in a Negative Role at the Hum Awards. Her last drama, Hum Dono (2024), also received critical acclaim.

Munawar Faruqui, on the other hand, is a versatile Indian artist known for his stand-up comedy, rapping, and singing. After winning Lock Upp Season 1 in 2022, he further solidified his fan base by emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in 2023. Munawar has also featured in several popular music videos.

Now, fans can’t wait to see the magic they create on screen. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on this exciting project!