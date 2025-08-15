Hyderabad: Tollywood couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday as they were spotted exiting in style. What grabbed everyone’s attention wasn’t just the duo’s appearance but the luxury car, a swanky grey BMW M2 that Chay purchased recently.

The actor was seen driving the high-end wheels while Sobhita enjoyed the passenger seat, with both flashing smiles as they zoomed out of the airport. The moment was caught on camera, and the video is now going viral online.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya added this stunning car to his garage only recently. Launched in India in 2024, the BMW M2 comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of around Rs 1.03 crore, as per reports.

Just a few days ago, Chay was spotted taking the same car for a spin in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, even giving his father, superstar Nagarjuna, a quick joyride.

Known for his love for luxury wheels, Chay has often been seen taking Sobhita on rides in his prized cars, from this new BMW to his extravagant red Ferrari 488 GTB.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel opposite Sai Pallavi.