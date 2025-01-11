Video: NSUI attacks BRS party office over abusive remarks on Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party office in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri of Telangana was attacked and vandalised by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) activists on Saturday, January 11.

The incident occurred after the BRS district president was reportedly accused of making abusive remarks against chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The remarks sparked outrage prompting the student wing of the Congress to storm the BRS party office, in full police presence.

In videos surfaced of the incident, NSUI workers were seen destroying the furniture, tearing away party banners and removing the photo of BRS supremo and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party office in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri of Telangana was attacked and vandalised by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists, on Saturday, January 11.



The incident occurred following the BRS district president reportedly making abusive… pic.twitter.com/XjudWdC2CD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 11, 2025

BJP-Congress workers storm each others’ party offices

Days before the attack on the BRS party office in Bhongir, on January 7, the Youth Congress workers had stormed the BJP party office in Nampally of Hyderabad over misogynist comments made by BJP leader Ramesh Biduri, involving Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.

The BJP workers who were in the office came out carrying sticks and tried to attack Congress workers in an attempt to chase them away.

Also Read Youth Congress attacks BJP office in Hyderabad over Priyanka Gandhi remarks

The incident had led to a counter-attack by BJP activists on Gandhi Bhavan on the same day. Hyderabad police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating using a lathi charge to disperse BJP cadres and restore order.

Condemning the incident, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated such incidents will not be tolerated in the future and that law and order will be upheld in the city.