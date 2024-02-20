Video of BJP cadre calling Sikh officer ‘Khalistani’ surfaces, causes furore

A video of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre allegedly calling a turban-wearing IPS officer as “Khalistani” has surfaced online, leading to furore on Tuesday, February 20.

The officer, Jaspreet Singh, was reportedly deputed at Dhamakhali to prevent West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district and expressed displeasure after a group of activists of the saffron party allegedly hurled the ‘Khalistani’ remark at him.

The official can be heard expressing angrily responding at being referred to as a “Khalistani because of his turban,” and stated that such comments were “unacceptable” and “disrespectful” towards his religion.

He questioned whether he would have been called a Khalistani if he was not wearing a turban, and emphasized that his religious identity should not be used to make assumptions about his beliefs or affiliations.

During the intense exchange, a police officer stated, “I’m not discussing your faith; don’t bring up mine either. How dare you label me as a Khalistani! Is this your level?”.

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted the video on her X (formerly Twitter) account and condemned the incident.

“Today, the BJP’s divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION of our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal’s social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it,” she said, along with the video.

BJP denies abuse

The BJP rejected accusations made against its cadre and accused the police officer of “failing in his duties.”

“No one has abused him or used the word Khalistani. He is trying to make an issue. The police officer was not performing his duty as per the Constitution,” BJP leader Agnimitra Paul told PTI.

Members of the Sikh community planned to gherao the BJP’s state headquarters on Muralidhar Lane in Kolkata in protest against the ‘Khalistani’ jibe, TMC sources told PTI.